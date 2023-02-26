Cantor Fitzgerald Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $27.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

