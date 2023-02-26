Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.97.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Activity

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60. Corporate insiders own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.