Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Caribbean Utilities has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$13.40.
About Caribbean Utilities
