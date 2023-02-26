Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after acquiring an additional 140,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

