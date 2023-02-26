Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CRI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

