Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.