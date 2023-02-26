Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

