Caspian Capital LP Has $40.94 Million Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Caspian Capital LP reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,121 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 73.7% of Caspian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caspian Capital LP owned about 2.75% of FTAI Aviation worth $40,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 350,500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 224,088 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 191,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $25.71 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.