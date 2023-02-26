Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. Celanese also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.75 EPS.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

