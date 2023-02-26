Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $43.34 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.34 million and approximately $608,712.47 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,453,728 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

