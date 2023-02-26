Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Centerspace from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group cut their price objective on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.