Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.13. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $55.77.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

