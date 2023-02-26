Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.13. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $55.77.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.