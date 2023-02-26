CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.10. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,626 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CESDF. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

