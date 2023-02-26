Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Chart Industries Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $138.87 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.64 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
