Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $138.87 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Chart Industries

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.87.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.