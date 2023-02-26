Chesswood Group Limited Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

TSE:CHW opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.76. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHW. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

