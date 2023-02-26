Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$202.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.19. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.76.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHW shares. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.