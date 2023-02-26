Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $203.47

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.47 and traded as high as $208.00. Christian Dior shares last traded at $205.75, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Christian Dior Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.46.

Christian Dior Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

