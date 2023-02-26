Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

