CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:CIR opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.19 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 74.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

