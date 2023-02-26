CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:CIR opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.19 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.