Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VBK opened at $217.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

