Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $2.76 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,188,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDYG opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $76.88.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

