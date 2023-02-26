Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $2.76 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,188,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MDYG opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $76.88.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.