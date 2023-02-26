Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Takes $618,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.7% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 207,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $231.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

