Clearfield Capital Management LP Has $17.94 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,600 shares during the period. US Foods comprises 48.4% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of US Foods worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

US Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,152 shares of company stock worth $2,676,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.