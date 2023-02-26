Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.5 %

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.