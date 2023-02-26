Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

