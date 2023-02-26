Clough Capital Partners L P Buys 220,086 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 429.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,086 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 203.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 198,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 167.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

