Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New $11.19 Million Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 191,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,000. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $66.83 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

