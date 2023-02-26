Clough Capital Partners L P Raises Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech accounts for 0.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.10% of Legend Biotech worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Legend Biotech by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,970,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 82.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.
Legend Biotech Stock Performance
LEGN opened at $45.29 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.