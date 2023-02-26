Clough Capital Partners L P Raises Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech accounts for 0.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.10% of Legend Biotech worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Legend Biotech by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,970,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 82.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN opened at $45.29 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.