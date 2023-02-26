Clough Capital Partners L P Takes Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This is a positive change from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

