CNB Bank Acquires 2,028 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

