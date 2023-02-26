CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 264.36%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

