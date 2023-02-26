CNB Bank Has $1.22 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.31. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
See Also
