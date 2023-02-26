CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $488.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

