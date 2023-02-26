Coatue Management LLC Acquires 332,580 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 998.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,580 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $22,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth $61,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

PDD stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

