Coatue Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,447 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.03% of Upstart worth $34,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $59,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $59,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,684 shares of company stock worth $1,087,652 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

