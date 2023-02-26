Coatue Management LLC Has $49.89 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 279,023 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $49,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in UiPath by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PATH opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.62. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $829,745. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

