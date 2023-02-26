Coatue Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $42,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.