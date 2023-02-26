Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £151,880.30 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.17), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($182,900.17).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($24.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,137.60).
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.41) per share, for a total transaction of £4,160.16 ($5,009.83).
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($23.86), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,257.62).
- On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.48 ($5,082.47).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,130 ($25.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,973.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,969.45. The firm has a market cap of £7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,159 ($26.00).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.