Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and traded as high as $25.52. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 1,558 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.31) to GBX 2,500 ($30.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.88) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.14) to GBX 2,580 ($31.07) in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,125 ($25.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,700 ($32.51) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.