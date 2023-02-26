Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 2,548,134 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,548,134 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 6.14% of Cousins Properties worth $217,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

