Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 1,758,386 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 10.63% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,352,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

