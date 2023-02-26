Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 1,758,386 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 10.63% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,352,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.
Insider Activity
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPT opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.
Camden Property Trust Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.