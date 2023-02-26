Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 1,827,696 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 2.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $913,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

