Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 693,499 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 430,744.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 693,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.24% of Iron Mountain worth $30,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

