Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $121.55 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,607 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.27% of American Electric Power worth $121,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

