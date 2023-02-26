Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.39 Billion Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,522,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,306,668 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 5.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Prologis worth $2,389,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

