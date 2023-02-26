Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $54.77 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,215 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.99% of Brixmor Property Group worth $54,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $40,537,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

