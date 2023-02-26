Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 183,304 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,097,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,304 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 10.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $509,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 249,243 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 139.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.