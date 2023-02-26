Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.55 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $62.55 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.01327905 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013826 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033035 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.01658570 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

