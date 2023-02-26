Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.54.

COIN opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,666.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares worth $18,801,770. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

