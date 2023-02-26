Coliseum Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,130,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,513,000. Gildan Activewear makes up 7.2% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

