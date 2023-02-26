Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €15.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.60) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €10.67 ($11.35) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of €11.60 ($12.34). The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.73 and a 200 day moving average of €8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.